Oppenheimer Cuts Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target to $24.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 275.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

FIXX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 17,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $365.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

