Oppenheimer Cuts Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target to $24.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 275.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.
FIXX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 17,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $365.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.24.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.
Homology Medicines Company Profile
Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.
Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.