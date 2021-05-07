Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

NYSE AMRC opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ameresco by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,075,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,762,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $25,300,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

