Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.81.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

