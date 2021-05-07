OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $1.35 on Top Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002321 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $16.48 million and approximately $640,158.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00069262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.23 or 0.00261539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.29 or 0.01112097 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.65 or 0.00770811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,131.53 or 0.99874663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

