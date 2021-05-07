OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $640,158.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $16.48 million and approximately $640,158.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00069262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.23 or 0.00261539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.29 or 0.01112097 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.65 or 0.00770811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,131.53 or 0.99874663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars.

