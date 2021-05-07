Opus Reaches Market Capitalization of $432,166.20 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Opus has a total market capitalization of $432,166.20 and approximately $389.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opus has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. One Opus coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00085862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00020103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00062797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.68 or 0.00774423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00102100 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,050.13 or 0.08814852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars.

