O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $561.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.61. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.27 and a 1 year high of $564.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,960 shares of company stock valued at $55,041,604 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Raymond James increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.70.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.