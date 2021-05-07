OREO Hits One Day Volume of $87,843.00 (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. OREO has a market cap of $270,241.44 and approximately $87,843.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OREO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OREO has traded 59.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,435.04 or 0.99764089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048552 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.08 or 0.00720600 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $733.59 or 0.01252439 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.95 or 0.00351616 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014232 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00193038 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005575 BTC.

OREO Coin Profile

OREO (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,211,920 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

OREO Coin Trading

