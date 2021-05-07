Origin Dollar (OUSD) Hits Market Cap of $7.35 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001697 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $3,902.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00262486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.71 or 0.01140018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.02 or 0.00743033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,559.37 or 0.99920586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,524,129 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

