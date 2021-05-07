Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. Prices IPO at $10.00 Per Share (ORIACU)

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (ORIACU) plans to raise $200 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, May 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 20,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $250 million.

Cantor served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Biotech and life sciences companies are the intended acquisition targets of this new blank check company. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands.) “.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. was founded in 2021 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 45 Fifth Avenue, 21st Floor New York, New York 10022 and can be reached via phone at (212) 303-1650.

