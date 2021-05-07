Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $247,281.00

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $247,281.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded up 52.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00261607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.60 or 0.01104190 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00031408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.03 or 0.00748861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,038.68 or 0.99559269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem launched on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

