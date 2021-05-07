OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Raised to $70.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KIDS. Truist boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of KIDS traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $63.26.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $284,820.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,184,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $211,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,176.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,337. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

