OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Raised to $72.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KIDS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $64.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,809. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 8,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $457,824.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,413.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,660 shares of company stock worth $2,057,337. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.