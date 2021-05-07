OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Raised to $72.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Shares of KIDS stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.60. 6,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $172,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $971,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,660 shares of company stock worth $2,057,337 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $785,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 143,588 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

