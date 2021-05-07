OST Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.06 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market cap of $31.06 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OST has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00084187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00102689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.34 or 0.00772756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.32 or 0.09062486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00046273 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

