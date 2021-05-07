Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.85

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.85 and last traded at $96.85, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,042 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.