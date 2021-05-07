Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,675,000 after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $147,713,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after buying an additional 982,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,907,000 after purchasing an additional 385,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $30,860,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.29. 896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.01 and a 200 day moving average of $134.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $153.38. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Several research firms have commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

