PAID Network Market Capitalization Reaches $128.83 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $128.83 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00003549 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00262934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $643.12 or 0.01123471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.53 or 0.00750358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,305.22 or 1.00106977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

