Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.57% of Palomar worth $26,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palomar by 33.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 155.8% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 564,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Palomar by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 47,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLMR. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $58,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,300 shares of company stock worth $4,355,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.