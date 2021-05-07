Pancake Bunny Achieves Market Cap of $160.64 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $160.64 million and $5.33 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for about $314.84 or 0.00539888 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00084613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00063483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.02 or 0.00775139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00102443 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.88 or 0.09083212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046488 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

