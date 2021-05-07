Parachute (PAR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $206,303.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and $206,303.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00069465 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001228 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,762,165 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

