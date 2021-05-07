Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Pareteum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) dropped 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 360,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 321,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Pareteum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

