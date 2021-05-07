Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Trading Down 28.4% Over Last Week (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $40.68 million and $27.76 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $31.58 or 0.00055168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00068956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00260134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.71 or 0.01091410 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00031158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.32 or 0.00748314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,225.36 or 0.99976829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

