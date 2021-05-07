Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 12,421 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 108.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 404,935 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $56.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.57. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

