Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 24,621 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE SYF opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.