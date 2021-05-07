Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.20.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $410.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $444.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

