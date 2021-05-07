Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after buying an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

Caterpillar stock opened at $237.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $240.98. The company has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

