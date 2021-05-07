Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 339.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 129,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,793 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $448.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.75 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

