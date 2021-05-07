Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,324,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 225,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

FPE opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

