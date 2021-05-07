Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,946,000 after buying an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,175,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,248,000 after buying an additional 60,749 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.