Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $237.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $237.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.47.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

