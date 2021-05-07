Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 80,891 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.