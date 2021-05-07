Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NOBL opened at $92.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.64. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

