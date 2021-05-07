Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 43,525 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,525 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 999,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 133,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.