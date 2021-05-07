Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 238,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 139,323 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,856,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,538,000 after purchasing an additional 68,284 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 45,805 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,367,000.

NULG opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

