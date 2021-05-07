Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PK traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.25.

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

