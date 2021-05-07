PARSIQ Tops One Day Volume of $1.64 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $196.30 million and $1.64 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00003054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068680 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.12 or 0.00685918 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.