Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 13.7% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $37,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,401. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $139.64.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

