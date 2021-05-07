Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 4.66% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares during the period.

COM stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,089. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

