Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after purchasing an additional 922,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,976,000 after purchasing an additional 972,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,274 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 92,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,378. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

