Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $29.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $29,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,570 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,034. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

