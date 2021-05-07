Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $6.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.3% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,004. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

