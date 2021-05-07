Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,557 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust makes up about 2.2% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Americold Realty Trust worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after buying an additional 4,614,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after buying an additional 3,724,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $75,738,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,103,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,174,000 after buying an additional 1,729,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE COLD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 96,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,969. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.