PAX Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $111.57 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $111.57 million and $19.77 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,854.52 or 0.03200596 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00086724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.17 or 0.00783816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00101707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.09 or 0.09036627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00046476 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

