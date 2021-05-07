Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 4,801 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 9.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,475. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.13 and a 200 day moving average of $197.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

