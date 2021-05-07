Peerplays (PPY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,276.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. Peerplays has a market cap of $957,567.91 and approximately $9,276.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00072056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00264297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $674.26 or 0.01170053 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.86 or 0.00759813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,643.75 or 1.00029475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

