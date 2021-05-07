Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Peloton Interactive worth $19,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $84.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,200. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,271.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,196,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.44.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

