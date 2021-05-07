Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target cut by analysts at JMP Securities from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $83.81. 62,051,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,478,200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,196.71 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.