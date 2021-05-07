Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.

PTON stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.19. 703,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,478,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.98 and its 200-day moving average is $125.41. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,271.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.44.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.