PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Cut to $97.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.49. 23,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,642. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $80,077.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $2,620,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,547,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,710,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and have sold 319,960 shares worth $19,799,413. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.